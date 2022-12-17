NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,772 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 125,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 147,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

