Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

