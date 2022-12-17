Novare Capital Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,442.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Savior LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

