Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.35 and its 200-day moving average is $296.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

