Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $237,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

