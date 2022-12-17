ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

OKE opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

