OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

OnTheMarket Price Performance

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,910.69).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

