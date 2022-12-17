Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. Pardes Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Stories

