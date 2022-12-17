Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 10,986 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 143,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 35,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 161,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.