Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

