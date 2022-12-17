Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

