Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.