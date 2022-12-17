Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $60.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 356.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

