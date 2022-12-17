Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

