Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average is $311.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.