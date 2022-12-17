Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 428,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64.

Further Reading

