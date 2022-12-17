Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PEG opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.