Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

