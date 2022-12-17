QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69,742 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.