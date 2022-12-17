Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $113.44 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

