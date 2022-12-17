Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. Qumu has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

