Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
