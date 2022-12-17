RDA Financial Network Buys New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

