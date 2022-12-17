RDA Financial Network Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

