Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $34.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLSY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($29.47) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($35.79) to €36.00 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.