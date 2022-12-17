Reviewing Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and Its Competitors

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.74 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 839.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 88.30%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

