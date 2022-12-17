Reviewing Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Rating) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Pernix Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pernix Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernix Group and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.59 $77.42 million $0.48 22.50

Profitability

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pernix Group.

This table compares Pernix Group and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernix Group N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pernix Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pernix Group and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Pernix Group.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Pernix Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernix Group

(Get Rating)

Pernix Group, Inc. provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients. It also provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for turn-key power generation technologies, including gas turbine, biomass, hydroelectric, and solar. The company was formerly known as Telesource International, Inc. and changed its name to Pernix Group, Inc. Pernix Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.