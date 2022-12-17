Reviewing Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.76 -$65.67 million $5.73 4.99 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 31,352 net acres and a total of 77 net producing wells. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

