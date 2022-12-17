Reviewing Ryvyl (RVYL) & The Competition

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ryvyl to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Ryvyl Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million -$26.45 million -0.75 Ryvyl Competitors $1.61 billion $115.01 million 14.13

This table compares Ryvyl and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ryvyl’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ryvyl and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl Competitors 54 404 945 14 2.65

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Ryvyl’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryvyl has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryvyl rivals beat Ryvyl on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

