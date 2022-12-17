RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
