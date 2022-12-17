RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.07. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

