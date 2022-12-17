RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

