RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

