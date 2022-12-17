Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,222.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

