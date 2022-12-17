Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($65.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($66.25) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,323.85 ($65.32).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

RIO opened at GBX 5,612 ($68.85) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 633.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,195.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,056.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.35), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($339,276.70).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.