Rise Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

