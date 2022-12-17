Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

