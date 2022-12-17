Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $119,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock valued at $428,140. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.