Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $133.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

RGLD opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.