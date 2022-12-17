SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $280.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

