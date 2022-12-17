Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.