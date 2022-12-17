Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

