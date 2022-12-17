Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

