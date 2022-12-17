Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 11.6%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VirTra Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirTra (VTSI)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.