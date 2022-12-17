Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 11.6%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VirTra Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VirTra by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VirTra by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VirTra by 14.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

