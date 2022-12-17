Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

