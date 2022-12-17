Societe Generale Cuts ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €37.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €37.80 ($39.79) to €37.50 ($39.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

