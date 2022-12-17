Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives $113.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Solvay from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($113.68) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Solvay from €125.00 ($131.58) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of SLVYY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Solvay has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.