Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $9.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,600,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,624 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,140,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

