SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

