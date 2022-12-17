SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.