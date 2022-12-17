Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $38.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. CL King upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Steven Madden by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 87,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

