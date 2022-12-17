StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
CLRB stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
