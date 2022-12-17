StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CLRB stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

